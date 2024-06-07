In recent years, the government’s deliberate efforts to celebrate Green Ghana Day have yielded significant success.

However, Florence Sena Amponsah, Senior Manager of Program Support at Compassion International Ghana, has urged corporate Ghana to explore additional avenues for championing climate initiatives.

She advocates for developing comprehensive climate strategies, sponsoring youth-led initiatives, and providing training on the critical importance of climate change.

Compassion International Ghana’s Commitment to Ecosystem Improvement

Madam Amponsah highlighted several initiatives by Compassion International Ghana aimed at enhancing ecosystems within the communities they serve.

Central to their efforts is the Environmental Stewardship Creation Care (ESCC) strategy. This strategy is designed to promote ecosystems that support the development and thriving of children, youth, and families, aligning with CIGH’s vision.

Empowering Staff and Youth for Climate Action

Compassion International Ghana has also focused on raising awareness among staff about the importance of ecosystems. Recently, five staff members received training on climate change and reporting.

Recognizing the critical role of youth in driving climate initiatives, Compassion International Ghana in partner with local church partners organized a three-day workshop in September 2022 for 40 youth participants, in collaboration with key stakeholders including the Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) and the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO).

The Church in Climate Change Initiatives

Compassion International Ghana recognizes the vital role of the church in sensitizing communities about climate change initiatives.

In May 2024, CIGH organized the National Pastors’ Conference, bringing together church leaders from across the country with whom it partners.

A dedicated session on climate change featured Dr. Christopher Ampadu, West Africa Director for Samaritan Strategy.

Dr. Ampadu engaged over 400 pastors in key conversations about climate change and discussed how the church can spearhead these initiatives.

Sustaining Green Ghana Day efforts

Amponsah emphasized the importance of monitoring the trees planted on Green Ghana Day to ensure their growth and sustainability.

To this end, Compassion International Ghana and local Church partners have developed a data tool specifically for monitoring these trees. Since 2022, the organization has planted over 19,000 seedlings.

Compassion International Ghana and Church partners remain committed to fostering a sustainable environment and encourages corporate Ghana to broaden their climate initiatives beyond Green Ghana Day.

About Compassion International Ghana

Compassion International Ghana is Christ-centered, church-driven, and child-focused, with a vision of releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name.

The organization executes this mandate by partnering with local churches to reach out to needy children in the local communities. Compassion International Ghana currently caters to over 98,000 children in Ghana.

