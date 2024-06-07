FININFO SOLUTIONS, a leading provider of financial solutions for capital markets, is delighted to announce the success of its participation at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held in Marrakech from May 29 to 31.

Founded in 2019, FININFO SOLUTIONS harnesses the expertise of its 60 employees in the field of market finance to assist its partners in implementing innovative solutions that integrate cutting-edge technologies, addressing the diverse needs of market participants.

During the event, FININFO SOLUTIONS was represented by its CEO, Fares GAIED, and its Commercial Director, Anis CHERIF. They had the pleasure of welcoming numerous representatives from the banking, financial technology, and other ecosystems to the FININFO booth located at Hall 19A-9.

The event provided an excellent opportunity to showcase our comprehensive range of solutions, highlighting our expertise and the use of artificial intelligence across our various business lines for process automation, decision support, and operational performance enhancement.

FININFO SOLUTIONS also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence in the African market by developing partnerships with various local stakeholders, firms, and operators.

For further information, please contact:

Fares GAIED

fgaied@fininfosolutions.com

Anis CHERIF

acherif@fininfosolutions.com

Headquarters:

Casablanca, Morocco

Offices:

Morocco, Tunisia, France

About FININFO SOLUTIONS:

Founded in 2019, FININFO SOLUTIONS specializes in financial software for market finance players, serving custodians, stockbrokers, and asset management companies. With offices in Morocco, Tunisia, and France, our team of 60 experts is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market. Trusted partners such as CDG Capital and Attijari Gestion Tunis have placed their confidence in us.

For more information, please visit our website: www.FININFOSolutions.com