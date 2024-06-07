The discerning listeners of Joy FM say they are uninspired by the campaign messages of the two dominating political parties in the country; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Contributing to discussions on the Super Morning Show, the listeners from various parts of Ghana, believe the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NDC’s John Mahama are still making empty promises.

For the listeners, Mr Mahama who has been President before should know better and desist from making unrealistic promises during his campaign.

Others also took on Dr. Bawumia for still making pledges although as the incumbent Vice President he has underdelivered.

Listen to the full interactions below:

ALSO READ: