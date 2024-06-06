A number of patrons of Joy FM have expressed frustration over Ghana’s current economic hardship, and subsequently casting doubt on the ability of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the country.

Calling to share their story on the Super Morning Show, many were disappointed in the Akufo-Addo government in its handling of the economy.

Others took on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 2024 elections and questioned how he could manage the economy as a President when he has failed as a Vice President.

