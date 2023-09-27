Eleven shop managers have been summoned by the Domestic Tax Compliance Taskforce of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for thorough investigations into their business operations.

The shop owners have been involved in issuing selective VAT invoices and have failed to adhere to tax compliance regulations, leading to substantial revenue losses for the state.

The GRA taskforce conducted a comprehensive inspection of 11 retail shops situated in the Lashibi and Spintex areas.

Assistant Commissioner, Joseph Annan who heads the Accra region of the GRA, told the media that appropriate sanctions will apply.

“Our exercise was a combination of test purchase and compliance checks. Once a business falls foul of the law, then it comes with some form of punishment. The VAT Act prescribes the options that are available to us by way of punishment. That is where the preemptive assessment comes in so that it will form the basis for future punishment. So, we are inviting them to the office and when they come, the CID will take over.”

ALSO READ: