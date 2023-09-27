Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo says even though the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be tough, he is ready for the challenge.

The A.F.C. Bournemouth played a vital role in the country’s qualification to the tournament which is slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Semenyo grabbed an assist in Ghana’s final group game against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium as the West African country wrapped up the qualifiers with a 2-1 win.

Ghana, who finished as Group E winners with 12 points will know its group opponents on October 12.

With less than four months to kick off the tournament, Semenyo speaking in a pre-match presser said he is ready to embrace the pressure of playing at the AFCON.

According to him, he feels honoured to represent his family by playing for the Black Stars.

“It going to be tough but I am ready to embrace that challenge,” Semenyo said ahead of their EFL Cup game against Stoke City later tonight.

“For my family, it is big. My dad played in Ghana years ago so it is nice to represent the family and my friends as well so it is an honour,” he added.

The 34th edition of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will kick off from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The Black Stars who have won the tournament four times will hope to end the country’s 41 years trophyless jinx next year in Ivory Coast.

