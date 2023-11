The Government Inter-ministerial Committee on floods has visited flood victims in Savannah Region on November 1, 2023 and donated relief items while working on long term measures to settle those affected.

The Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare who chairs the Committee assured the flood victims of government interventions to safeguard lives and properties.

The relief items, which include toiletries, bags of rice and sugar, medications, plastic buckets with bowls, mattresses and mats, canned foods, and drinking water, among other essentials, intended to offer assistance to those adversely affected by the rising floodwaters.

Addressing flood victims during the distribution of the relief items, Madam Osei-Opare said government is not relenting on it efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods on residents for which reason it is providing essential items to communities that have been adversely impacted.

“I want to assure all of you that we are not relenting in any of our efforts. Your safety is our first priority. As the President said during the pandemic, we know how to restore the economy, what we don’t know is how to bring back lives.

“Therefore we crave your indulgence to work in tandem with government and the various authorities assigned and also comply with the directives given so that everyone will be safe and sound. In addition, all humanitarian efforts are being doubled so as to give some level of comfort to affected persons while we work on full restoration of livelihoods and property,” she said.

Additionally, she said all humanitarian efforts were being intensified to provide a level of comfort to the flood victims while working towards the full restoration of livelihoods and property.

Present at the inspection event were the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Area, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krappa, Heads of key sector Agencies as well as other well known dignitaries.

On his part, Mr. Jinapor urged residents to continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo led administration to provide for the basic needs of victims in this times.

He said government will do everything it can to make sure the victims have access to potable drinking water, food and maintain proper sanitation.

Providing update on the flood situation in the region thus far, Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril said the worst hit district is the Central Gonga district with Buipe as its capital.

He said 5365 people have been displaced while a number of structures including houses, schools and health facilities have been submerged.

He said in the East Gonja Municipality, the flood has affected the capital town, Salaga and its surrounding communities including Makango, Kitoe and Kafaba stressing that in total, there are 1,902 victims, 421 houses, and 99 acres of farm land affected affected by the overflow of the Black Volta.

Also, he said in West Gonja Municipality, the Busunu community was seriously hit with almost half of the houses submerged in water. Victims include women and children with properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed.

Mr. Jibril thanked government for listening to the cries of flood victims just as it did with flood victims downstream the Akosombo dam affected by the controlled spillage of the dam emphasizing that government’s intervention couldn’t have come at a better time.