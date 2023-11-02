Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has likened young striker, Hamza Issah to Brazil legend, Romario.

The promising striker was on the scoresheet as the Phobians recorded a 3-1 win on Wednesday against Medeama SC in the matchday eight games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Issah missed out on the chance to register a hat-trick in the game as he had to leave the game after the first half due to a stomach issue.

Hamza Issah

Speaking after the game, the Dutch trainer praised Issah and likened him to the Brazil great who won the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

“It was a pity that Hamza was sick at half time, he had a little problem with his stomach…so I changed him but you see the qualities of Hamza,” he told StarTimes.

“He has something from Romario, low on the ground, and turns very fast. I like him very much. It was a pity that we had to change him but all the other players did a very good job,” he added.

Hearts of Oak now sit 13th on the league log with 9 points and will be hosted by Karela United in the matchday nine games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium this weekend.