Government begins payments on outstanding bonds

The Government of Ghana has through the Ministry of Finance started processes to settle payments on outstanding bonds.

A statement issued by the Ministry Tuesday afternoon said the processes commenced on Monday, March 13, 2023 and that the initial instruction covers coupon and principal payments on bonds that matured on 6th February, 2023, and 13th February, 2023.

“Holders of the afore-listed bonds should therefore expect to receive their payments within the next 48 hours,” it said, and explained that payment dates for subsequent maturities will be communicated in due course.

“The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes.”

The Coalition of Individual Bondholders on Tuesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the government to honour the bonds, just as the Pensioner bondholders also said they were worried over government’s silence in spite of the various promises to honour the payments. They were considering revisiting their picketing to press home their demands.