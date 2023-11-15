The government has allocated GH¢220 million to support communities affected by the Akosombo dam spillage in the Volta, Savannah, Oti, Eastern, and Bono-East Regions.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed this during his presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Mr. Speaker, Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions,” he announced.

The amount, he explained is for the relief phase of the communities, adding there is also a restoration phase.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted that, for the restoration phase, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, would allocate additional resources to support livelihoods of the people.

“We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities,” he added.

The Minister said he was grateful to God that no lives were lost despite the extent of devastation.

“I convey the sincere appreciation the President and the entire government to all groups and individuals who have empathised with, and supported the affected families. It is in this same spirit that we must continue to be grateful to God that no lives have been lost due to the devastating spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” he noted.

