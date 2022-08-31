Gospel musician Mz Nana outdoors visuals for maiden single, ‘Oma Ne Nsa So’

Ghanaian-born United States-based gospel artiste, Nana Yaa Otchere, known by her stage name Mz Nana, has dropped her awe-inspiring gospel song dubbed ‘Oma Ne Nsa So.’

Poised to uplift gospel music lovers with the maiden inspirational song, which literally means ‘The Mighty Hand of God’ in the Ghanaian language (Twi), the song encourages listeners to be hopeful in every circumstance in life.

Talking about what inspired her to break through with ‘Oma Ne Nsa So’, Mz Nana said, Since the Lord we serve always watches over his words to perform, at his own appointed time, he will lift his mighty hands over every difficult situation and turn every challenging condition around and grant us eternal peace and victory.

The Ghanaian gospel sphere has been vibrant with Mz Nana promising her fans she will carve an exceptional niche that will propel her music craft beyond the borders of Ghana.

The five-minute music video has scenic visuals shot by Tyron Films and it is steadily garnering massive numbers on global streaming platform, YouTube.

This is my maiden song and it is certain to win more souls and hearts for Christ. I am keen and ready to begin my new chapter of grace and my ‘Oma Ne Nsa So’ song will motivate and change lots of lives. Believing in God is the first wisdom and God will never forsake believers who patronise my songs for praise and worship, Mz Nana said during an interview.

Mz Nana is a Ghanaian-born US-based gospel artiste passionate about expressing her appreciation for God’s majesty and awesome nature.

Born and raised in Ghana with a legal name, Nana Yaa Otchere, she is popularly known by her numerous clients and also on showbiz platforms as Mz Nana.

Growing up in Ghana as a little girl, she attended the Church of Pentecost with her paternal grandmother, where she started singing at Sunday schools and sometimes at the youth conventions.

Mz Nana loved to sing to express her joy for the Lord and encourage people to have faith in the Lord.

The gospel songstress later joined the Kings Chapel Vine Yard at Madina in Accra, where she joined the praise and worship team to continue the gospel business. She also sang at their various crusades and outreach programmes to help propagate the gospel.

When she got married and finally joined her husband in Virginia in the United States of America about 19 years ago, she did not allow the new environment to separate her from the love of the Lord, so she immediately joined the church choir of the Miracle Temple Assembly of God in Silver Spring Maryland where her husband fellowshipped.

Additionally, Mz Nana dedicated all her time and talent to the choir and church activities as a praise and worship team member.

Currently, she is a member of the International Miracle Chapel in Burtonsville, Maryland, where she worships and leads the Miracle Harmonics’ praise and worship team.

Mz Nana is a licensed cosmetologist and hair stylist in Virginia. She is an entrepreneur and a businesswoman.

She is happily married to her dear and lovely husband, Dr Francis Otchere, and the couple is blessed with two handsome and very responsible young men she dearly loves.

Mz Nana is fully supported by her husband, the executive producer of the Otchere’s production, and writes most of her songs.

MORE: