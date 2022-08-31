Baba Rahman has joined Reading on loan for a second season.

The Ghanaian made 29 appearances for the Royals last term and now returns to the Madejski Stadium for the remainder of 2022/23.

Baba signed for Chelsea from Augsburg in the summer of 2015, playing 23 times during his debut season and impressing against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

He has since spent time at Schalke, Reims, Real Mallorca and PAOK, though it was at Reading last season that he enjoyed his most consistent run of football after an injury, which began when he ruptured his cruciate ligament at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He later earned a place in the Black Stars’ squad for AFCON earlier this year, starting each of Ghana’s three group games in Cameroon.

The 28-year-old heads back to Berkshire to join a Reading side that is currently fifth in the Championship having won four of their first seven games.