Budding Ghanaian gospel artiste, Michael Danso, has released a soul-inspiring remix version of his carrier debut, ‘Jehovah’, which brought him to the limelight in October 2018, on Monday, June 1, 2020.

According to him, the idea to do a remix of the original song is to project God’s unique Hebrew name ‘Jehovah’ as the creator and fulfiller of purpose who has the dominant quality of love.

He said having given the song a deep thought, he was inspired to ride on the beat of a funk raggae to give it an artistic finesse and contemporary touch that will give the message in the song a wider mileage.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Danso said ‘Jehovah’ evolved from a sermon he listened to in the media about the biblical Canaan wedding feast where Jesus miraculously turned ordinary water into wine.

He said after listening to that sermon he had a strong urge and desire to write and compose a song to bring out the message of hope and salvation which he recorded in October 2018.

The remix, which was recorded and mastered by Enoch Owuraku Kissi of EO Studios fame, features Minister Rayner Afari, a compatriot in the gospel music fraternity.

The former Ghanaian Times journalist, who has over 10 years experience as a media practitioner, is currently working with the Corporate Communications office of the Volta River Authority as a Public Relations practitioner.

Since launching into the gospel scene about two years ago, he has been very consistent with new releases like; ‘Thank You’, ‘Nyame Bɛyɛ’ which featured KODA and ‘Aseda’ with more under his sleeves.

He is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a product of Nifa Senior High School and a member of the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral at Madina, Accra.