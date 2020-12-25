Daughter of gospel musician, Mama Esther, Fredericka Amfo Boakye-Duah, has passed out as a lawyer at age 24.

Fredericka indicated that after failing to enter the Ghana School of Law at the first try, she went on to offer her services to the nation at Tamale Legal Aid without friends and family.

Fredericka gave out her best to the poor and needy who needed free legal services and miraculously got admission into the Ghana School of Law on her next attempt in 2018.

Upon gaining the admission, Fredericka served as the Financial Treasurer of the Ghana School of Law Christian Fellowship and member of the SRC Congress.

She also managed to edit books, operate a podcast (Live Work Create) and run Purity Campaign (In Pursuit of Purity) whilst schooling.

According to Fredericka, she felt the need to be a lawyer at a tender age even before she discovered her name “Fredericka” means “peaceful ruler or wonderful counsellor”.

She believes names have an effect on people and her parents could not have chosen a much better name.

The fresh lawyer is also a staunch Christian and strongly believes in spite of our best efforts, God’s grace and timing rule everything; and goes by the mantra, Colossians 3:23 thus:

“Whatever you do [whatever your task may be], work from the soul [that is, put in your very best effort], as [something done] for the Lord and not for men”

“What God cannot do, does not exist!” she says.