Government has announced Friday, December 25, and Saturday, December 26, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day respectively.

However, because the Boxing Day falls on a Saturday, the President, by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has declared the following working day a holiday.

As such, the general public is informed that Monday, December 28 is to be observed as a public holiday.

MORE:

This was contained in a statement on Thursday which was signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

In addition, the Minister noted that Friday, January 1, 2021, is also to be observed as a public holiday to mark New Year’s Day.