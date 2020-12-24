A state-owned publishing company, the Assembly Press has indicated its readiness to make copies of the gazetted documents of the 2020 election results on the request of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to its Managing Director, David Asante, work on the documents is complete awaiting the permission of the Commission to execute distribution.

Earlier today, there was heavy military and police presence at the premises of the Assemblies Press ready to ward off potential demonstrations by any group.

This comment comes in the wake of protests by the opposition NDC against the outcome of the election as declared by EC Chair Jean Mensah.

Some members of the NDC say they were told copies are unavailable when they went to the Assembly Press’ offices today.

In a press release Thursday, the Commission advised the public to disregard documents making rounds on social media purported to be copies of the gazette adding the official documents can be procured at the Assembly press.

“The Gazetted results of the 2020 parliamentary elections can be purchased at the Assembly Press,” the statement read.

Speaking on Newsnite, the Managing Director of the publishing company said he was unaware of such a development at the time, but will make copies available by Tuesday if an official communique has indeed gotten to his office.

“If you are telling me that the EC has released a document saying we should go ahead and give them to the public, it is that simple. The next business day, we will make it available on the shelves for the public to pick it up.

He further explained that; “Tuesday is the next working day, we will make it available.”

David Asante also hinted that the Assembly Press may also ensure that copies are uploaded onto its website.