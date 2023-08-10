Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has sent a goodwill message to officials in charge of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He urged the officials to provide the needed guidance and support for candidates to write the exams with ease.

The Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Education Committee announced that an Excellence Awards ceremony will be held to “recognize, celebrate and reward the most distinguished headteacher, teacher and administrative officer” in the constituency.

Below is his statement:

As today marks the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), permit me to share my goodwill message, as dedicated individuals responsible for shaping the education landscape in our community.

In your roles as education officials, you play a crucial part in nurturing and guiding the young minds of our constituency. Your dedication and commitment have a profound impact on the students who are about to embark on this important examination.

Drawing from my experience as a professional teacher, I understand the challenges that your duties and responsibilities place upon your shoulders. But I also know that there are great rewards that come from shaping the minds and educational journey of our students. Your tireless efforts contribute to their growth and development, helping these dear children to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

As the students begin to write their exams today, I urge you to continue providing them with the guidance and support they need. Motivate them to believe in themselves, to study diligently, and to persevere even when the road seems tough.

Your passion for education and your unwavering commitment to our students’ success will serve as a beacon of inspiration for them. Embrace this opportunity to instill in them the values of hard work, determination, and the belief that they can overcome any challenges they may face.

I have full confidence that, with your guidance, our students will shine brightly in the upcoming examination and beyond. Your dedication is shaping the future of our constituency, region and our country, and I am immensely proud to work alongside you in this noble endeavour.

In that regard, I have instituted the DPHA Education Excellence Awards. Commencing this academic year, the DPHA Education Excellence Awards will among other categories, recognize, celebrate and reward the most distinguished headteacher, teacher and administrative officer in my beloved Kwesimintsim Constituency.

Thank you for your tireless efforts. Let us continue to inspire and empower our students to reach for the stars. May your selfless service be rewarded by God and man.

