A total of 600,714 candidates are expected to take the weeklong 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts today, August 7 to Friday, August 11.

The number comprises 300, 323 males and 300,391 females from 18, 993 participating schools.

The number, according to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is 8.8% higher than the entry figure of 552,276 from 2022.

The examination will take place at 834 centers nationwide with a total of 60 subjects made up of four core and 56 electives candidates were allowed to choose from.

The 2023 candidates are the last batch of pupils writing BECE which has been in existence for over 30 years.

The development is as a result of a new curriculum introduced in 2019 and brings about a new examination that will be administered to the first batch of Junior High School (JHS) learners in 2024.

In view of this, 2024 will see the introduction of a new BECE and a new era in examining students.

But the Coalition of Concerned Teachers is demanding a clear path for the new Standard-based curriculum examination.

