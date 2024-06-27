The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has emphasized the crucial role that urbanization and smart cities play in driving Ghana’s sustainable development.

Speaking at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, June 26, he underscored the government’s renewed dedication to inclusive and sustainable industrialization.

Dr. Armah who was representing the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumahb highlighted the transformative potential of urbanization.

He noted that around 58% of Ghana’s population now lives in urban areas, with an annual urbanization rate of 3.4%.

While this trend offers opportunities for economic growth, it also brings significant challenges that demand innovative solutions.

Dr. Armah passionately advocated for the development of smart cities as a key strategy to address these challenges.

He explained that smart cities utilize technology, data, and innovation to enhance the quality of life for residents, improve the efficiency of services, and promote sustainability.

He outlined the government’s efforts in this direction, including the Digital Ghana Agenda, which aims to integrate technology into urban life, and the National Broadband Infrastructure Project, which seeks to provide high-speed internet access across the country.

Sustainability, Dr. Armah emphasized, is at the core of the smart city concept.

He detailed various government initiatives to promote renewable energy, efficient waste management, and green building practices.

Notably, the Ghana Renewable Energy Master Plan aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix, while the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan seeks to enhance public transportation and reduce traffic congestion.

Another key theme in Dr. Armah’s address was Technological innovation where he stressed the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and supporting tech startups, highlighting the establishment of the Ghana Innovation Hub as a crucial step in nurturing technological entrepreneurship.

This initiative, along with policies on digital literacy and STEM education, will build a workforce capable of supporting Ghana’s smart city ambitions.

Another recurring theme throughout the speech was inclusivity, emphasizing that a truly smart city ensures that the benefits of urbanization and technological advancements are accessible to all citizens, regardless of socio-economic status.

The government’s Affordable Housing Programme and the introduction of digital financial services were highlighted as key initiatives promoting inclusivity and financial inclusion.

Dr. Armah in his concluding remarks called for a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector to realize the vision of smart cities in Ghana.

He underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing the smart city agenda and achieving sustainable development goals.

“Urbanisation and the development of smart cities present us with a unique opportunity to transform our urban landscapes and improve the quality of life for all Ghanaians,” Dr Armah stated.

“Together, we can build cities that are not only smart but also vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive, driving our nation towards a prosperous and equitable future.”

The Deputy Housing Minister’s address at the Ghana Industrialisation Week has set a visionary path for Ghana’s urban and industrial future, inspiring all stakeholders to contribute towards a brighter tomorrow.

The 24th edition of the Ghana Industrialisation Week was themed: “Renaissance of Ghana’s Industrialisation; The Renewed Commitment Towards Inclusive and Sustainable Development, Produce, Add Value and Economic Diversification.”

