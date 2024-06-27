A heavy downpour on Wednesday, June 26, led to severe flooding in several hostels located off-campus at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), particularly in the Ayeduase area.

The torrential rain, which lasted for several hours, resulted in significant water accumulation that disrupted the daily lives of many students residing in these hostels.

The unexpected flooding affected multiple hostels, inundating rooms.

Students reported water seeping into their rooms, damaging personal belongings, electronics, and study materials.

The severity of the flooding varied across different hostels, but the overall situation left many students scrambling to protect their possessions and navigate the rising waters.

Some students had mid-semester examinations scheduled during the downpour.

Despite the flooded conditions, these students were compelled to wade through the water to reach their examination halls.

Affected students expressed frustration and concerns about the flooding, sharing images and videos of the inundated hostels on social media.

They called for immediate action from hostel management and local authorities to address drainage issues and prevent future occurrences.