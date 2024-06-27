The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is unfit to be elected President in the December 7 election.

According to him, the Vice President lacks credibility and cannot absolve himself from the mismanagement by the ruling government.

In this regard, he stated that the credibility of the presidential aspirants will be a deciding factor in the upcoming election.

“This election is not about ideas, it’s going to be about values, principles, and track record anchored on credibility. This election is not about talk, anyone can talk,… talk is cheap, any crook, or liar can come up with ideas.

“The real essence of leadership is the capacity to be able to have the principle to say things and mean them. To be able to say this is what we want to do and even if you don’t achieve it, people do know that you actually meant it, not to deliberately lie to them and you don’t even have what we call the humility to apologise when things go wrong,” he stated.

In an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV, the former Deputy Finance Minister said the Akufo-Addo-led government has woefully failed Ghanaians and must apologised.

“So, it’s not just about having been there on that part of Mahama, but it’s simply, about the difference in character. It’s about nobility, it’s about honour. Mahama has it, whereas the flagbearer of NPP absolutely has none,” he noted.

Mr Kwetey said he is shocked Dr Bawumia is making promises with the assurance to implement when elected president when he has the opportunity to do so now.

“So, it that takes courage, it takes principle. We’re talking about the flagbearer of NPP, who actually is the head of the economic management team. Who has been at the heart of governance, who’s still promising what we call heaven, when he’s in power and capable of resolving the problem. Who’s promising that when he comes, he will resolve e-levy, you’re in power, resolve the e-levy. No, when I come, I’m going to resolve the e-levy.

“The taxes, when I come, I’m going to bring flat rate, oh really? You’re in power, you have the capacity to do it now, you’re in power you can do so many things. He’s still promising heaven when he has the capacity to be able to do it now and initiate,” he stated.

ALSO READ: