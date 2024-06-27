Dream Hotels&Resorts (Dream) and CityBlue Hotels (CityBlue) (www.CityBlueHotels.com) are proud to announce a strategic sales and representation partnership aimed at fortifying their market presence across Africa.

Embodied by the tagline, ‘Collaborating for a Brighter African Hospitality Future’, the alliance marks a significant milestone in bringing together two renowned African hospitality companies with a shared vision of sustainable growth.

Considered a prominent player in South Africa’s hospitality industry, Dream’s portfolio comprises 23 mixed-used properties. CityBlue, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain with properties across Accra, Dar es Salaam, Juba, Kampala, Kigali, Lamu, Mombasa and Nairobi plans to reach 50 operating hotels by 2028.

“Collaboration is a powerful force that brings together diverse perspectives,” says Nick Dickson, Director of Dream Hotels&Resorts. “By combining our resources, expertise, and extensive networks, we’re establishing a unified approach to market expansion, while delivering even greater value to our guests.”

According to Jameel Verjee, Founder&CEO of CityBlue Hotels, their East&West-meets- South partnership will include joint marketing campaigns, co-branded promotions, combined trade show representation, and the exchange of contracted agents, wholesalers, and clients to ensure a diversified market reach.

“A rising tide lifts all boats,” he adds. “By working together in complementary markets, we are endorsing the opportunities of pan-African collaborations, which ultimately leads to a more resilient, robust and unified industry.”

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Dream and CityBlue will take place at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Windhoek the week of 25 June 2024. Their cohesive partnership aligns with AHIF’s mission of fostering investment, collaboration, and growth in African hospitality.

About Dream Hotels&Resorts:

Founded in 1988, our mission at Dream Hotels&Resorts is to deliver dynamic and exceptional hospitality solutions in Africa that connect local and global travellers to our communities in a sustainable and relevant manner. With a growing portfolio of over 23 properties, including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities, we have adopted a more purposeful approach to the guest experience, leading with greater compassion and intent, while creating a healthy balance between our actions, our communities, and the environment.

About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, operates properties across some of East and West Africa’s major cities. Renowned for its modern, comfortable accommodations and strong focus on business travellers, CityBlue’s mission is to open African doors and extend care to everyone through the celebration of diversity. CityBlue aims to build the future of African hospitality by harnessing the power of technology to democratise travel.