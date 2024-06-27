The Banda chief of Techiman in the Bono East region, Mubarik Baba Mohammed, has reiterated the need for the youth to stay away from drugs that could ruin their lives.

He said that there are a lot of challenges affecting the youth and appealed to all stakeholders to join the fight against drug abuse to save the lives of the country’s present generation.

The chief made the call at the sidelines of the celebration of Banda Jorgorya National Heritage 2024 annual Kurubi festival at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

He advised the youth to avoid substances that could modify perception, mood and cognitive behaviour.

“Some of the drugs which altered perception, mood and cognitive behaviour and have serious effects on the mental health and wellbeing of individuals include cannabis, cocaine, mephedrone, ecstasy, and speed,” the Banda chief of Techiman stated.

He further advised young people against experimenting with drugs since this eventually leads them to drug addiction.

“You see, the issue of drug abuse often begins when individuals desire to explore and experiment with their curiosity on drugs, and in most cases become drug addicts, so my dear Banda youth, not to experiment with drugs,” he stressed.

He added, “I therefore encourage all Ghanaians to join the fight to stop the sale and use of illicit drugs across the country”.

Baba Mohammed also called on Ghanaians to be each other’s keepers and love one another to ensure peace and unity to promote development.

He further urged Ghanaians to eschew election violence before, during and after the 2024 December elections.

The Kumasi Apegyahene, Nana Owusu Pepra II, witnessed the festival and urged politicians to ensure the 2024 electioneering is devoid of inter-party conflicts and violence.

Kumasi Apegyahene, Nana Owusu Pepra II

“Children and women of Sudan are battling for their lives just because the election has plunged the country into chaos, so we plead with Ghanaians, especially the youth, to peacefully resist any politician trying to influence them to foment trouble in this year’s general elections,” he said.

Nana Owusu Pepra entreated the electorates to exercise their civil rights peacefully on election day, showing love towards their opponents.

“Remember you have only one vote, so go to the polling centres to cast your votes and go home to wait for the declaration of results,” he admonished.

He also called on the people of Banda to live in peace with other tribes for a united society towards accelerated development.

