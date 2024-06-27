Credit: Lordina Mahama Facebook

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has donated equipment to hairdressers and dressmakers at Busunya in the Nkoranza North constituency of the Bono East region.

Mrs Mahama through the Lordina Foundation donated 120 sewing machines, 100 hair dryers, and accessories.

The intervention is aimed at supporting recently graduated apprentices as well as ‘master’ craftswomen who are providing training to young girls in the district.

In a short address, Mrs Mahama noted supporting female artisans has always been a great source of joy to her.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to demonstrate commitment and determination to push their businesses by prioritising quality customer service.
The wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama reiterated his promise of a transformative Free Apprenticeship Programme.
 The policy if implemented will significantly benefit both apprentices and their masters and madams and help their businesses thrive.
Mrs. Mahama stressed the programme’s potential to ensure a brighter future for these artisans is a beacon of hope for the community.
Mrs. Mahama also presented items to 300 widows in the constituency.

