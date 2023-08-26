The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Thursday launched the 27th media awards, which aim to reward deserving journalists.

The event was held in Accra with 34 awards up for grabs.

The awards are open to members of the Association who work in the print, broadcast, and online media.

Albert Dwumfour, GJA President, speaking at the launch, urged journalists who meet the criteria set out by the Awards Committee to file their entries.

He also gave assurance that the process would be transparent and fair.

The prestigious Ghana Journalists Association Awards are organized annually to promote professional excellence and high journalistic standards.

Entries for the awards will cover works published from January 2022 to December 2022 for members in good standing with regards to the payment of dues.

The award categories include the Best in News Reporting, Features, Documentaries, Columnists, and Best Journalists in specific areas, such as sports, health, education, investigative journalism, arts, and entertainment, among others. Moreover, special awards will also be given to journalists who report on areas such as disability and road safety.

President Dwumfour mentioned that with the approaching general election, journalists need to be well-prepared to provide extensive, thorough, and impartial election coverage. The award features some innovation this year, according to Mr. Dwumfour.

Moreover, Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, addressed the audience and stressed that fighting crime is a collective responsibility. She urged everyone to join together against all forms of crime, including organized ones.

The awards entry is open for three weeks and will close on September 13, this year. Entries can be submitted through email: awards.gjaghana.org.

The awards event is scheduled for October 28, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

