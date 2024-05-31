Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, 181 new lawyers called to the Bar

The General Legal Council has called to the bar 182 new lawyers including veteran journalist and former president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie.

This event, overseen by the Council responsible for legal education in Ghana, was attended by prominent figures including the Chief Justice, Justices of the superior courts of judicature, the Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and deans from various law faculties.

Chief Justice, Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, in her address, congratulated the new lawyers and their families.

She said the legal profession is not a place for mediocrity or for showcasing a superficial superiority of knowledge.

Instead, it requires a consistent, humble, sober, and reflective approach to thinking, enabling lawyers to serve those who depend on them with clarity and benefit.

Justice Torkornoo also encouraged the new lawyers to use their knowledge to contribute positively to society.

She disclosed that, the unprecedented challenges the world is currently facing, which demand wisdom, resilience, and a deep understanding of how legal principles are applied to real-world problems.

The Chief Justice urged the new lawyers to approach their work with a strong sense of duty and responsibility to fulfill their roles effectively.

