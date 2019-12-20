The 1985 year group of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS-GOSA 85 & GOSA- UK) has presented 83 mono desks to its alma mata.

The 83 desks is the first batch of the alumni’s promise to provide 1500 mono desks to the school under its “one old student, one mono desk” project.

Handing over the desks to the school, the National President of GOSA, Mr. Emmanuel Poku Sarkodie said the gesture is to provide the students with a comfortable classroom setting for studies.

GOSA 85 with continuing students at the presentation

He indicated that GOSA is committed to contributing their quota to ensure that GHANASS continues to be the preferred SHS for academic excellence.

“GHANASS prepared the way for many of us to be where we are now due to the quality of training we received when we were students. This is the time for us to turn back and say thank you to our alma mata”, he said.

Mr. Sarkodie also urged the authorities of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the desk and counselled the students to study hard and pass their examinations with distinction to fulfill their dream careers in future.

The headmaster, Mr. Jacob Afful receiving the desks on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to the old GOSA.

“GOSA’s support to the school in the past years is worth commendable and they have always shown interest in the welfare of their alma mata,” he exalted.

The assistant girls prefect, Terpker Gifty Dede Anorhia, on behalf of the students thanked the association and promised that, they will strive for academic excellence.

Staff with GOSA 85

In attendance was Mr Patrick Gamer- Tawiah, National Secretary, Mrs. Edith Quaye, President of 1988-1990 year group among other members of the alumni.