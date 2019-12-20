An Accra High Court has denied eight (8) coup suspects bail for the second time.

The High Court presided over by Justice George Buadi in November ruled that the accused persons were lawfully arrested and have not been kept in custody unreasonable as he denied them bail.

Their lawyer Victor Adawudu on Thursday accused State Prosecutors of abusing their prosecutorial powers as he applied for bail once again.

This was opposed by the state Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig who said the case against the accused persons was such that once the trial starts, “the foundations of the nation will shake”.

She urged the court to consider the seriousness of the charges and understand why the Prosecutors have taken long to finish investigations.

ALSO: Man’s unthinkable act of bravery causes Captain Smart’s wife to storm Adom FM studio

Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa on Friday dismissed the bail application.

She advised the lawyers to file another application for bail by end of January if the case hasn’t seen any significant progress.

Background

There are currently 10 persons standing trial before the Kaneshie District Court on charges including Treason felony. State Prosecutors say they participated in an elaborate plot aimed at destabilizing government.

The 10 standing trial are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Dornyah “Ezor” Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC)(freight manager). Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Gershun Akpa, a civilian employee of the Armed Forces , WO2 Esther Saan, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Sylvester Akanbiri and Senior Police Officer ACP Agordzo.

ALSO: Presidency blows GH₵1.9 million on refreshment- Minority alleges

Government in a statement released im September said a joint security operation on Friday led to the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and Kpone-Bawaleshie in Dodowa.

Those denied bail

The eight denied bail are Colonel Kodjo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class II Dekuwine, Cpl Abubakar, L/Cpl Ali Solomon, and L/Cpl Akanpewon, Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui, alias Ezor, Debrah, and Gershon Akpah.

ALSO: NDC to resist attempt by EC to compile new Voters Register (Listen)

Source: Ghana | Joy News | Joseph Ackah-Blay