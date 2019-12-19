The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will in the strongest terms resist attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new Voters Register for the 2020 elections.

The party addressed a news conference in Accra where it is demanding answers from the electoral body about its decision to make a new voter roll.

Though the party concedes improving the electoral process is imperative, it says attempts by the EC to change a register which was only days ago used to elect more than 50,000 assembly members across the country, will be unconstitutional.

For the NDC, a wiser approach would be an open and wide consultation with all stakeholders on the real need for a new register.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is alleging the decision to have a new register is a ploy to bloat voter numbers in New Patriotic Party strongholds and suppress voter numbers in NDC strongholds.

He is demanding the EC sets up a technical committee of experts of party representatives and the Commission itself to deliberate over the need for a new Voters Register.

Mr Nketia urged civil society groups and faith based organisations to rise and speak up about the EC’s decision to ‘unilaterally’ procure a new voter roll.

The party believes a broad, honest conversation among the stakeholders will iron out the rough edges on the matter, which is splitting opinions.