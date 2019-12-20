Wife of Adom FM’s morning show presenter, Captain Smart has made a rare appearance on radio.

Akosua Smart’s unusual appearance on Adom FM’s mid-morning show, Work and Happiness, was occasioned by a man whose heart of gold many have described as unthinkable act of bravery.

For many people who have listened to one of Ghana’s best morning show productions, Dwaso Nsem, it is the norm that the show has never been short of emotion-filled stories.

It was one of those stories that caused Akosua, as Captain calls his wife, to leave her 3-month-old son with her mother-in-law to meet the man in the centre of this story – Thomas Dorkenoo.

THOMAS’ UNTHINKABLE STORY OF BRAVERY MIXED WITH LOVE

61-year-old Thomas was just a week away from walking his current wife to the alter when the most unfortunate fate befell her – a stroke.

“We had prepared to do our wedding when just a week before the ceremony, my wife-to-be entered the bathroom only to shout my name, saying she was dying; I rushed there but before she could tell me anything, she passed out,” an emotional-looking Thomas narrated in Twi.

Thomas said he called for help and rushed the woman she now calls his wife to the hospital where doctors revived her.

“Unfortunately, she developed a stroke,” he said sadly.

As may not be the case in many instances, Thomas said the love he had for his wife was such that he could not pull the plugs on the marriage so he did the unthinkable by wheeling her in a wheel chair to the alter for their union which has now produced five boys.

Thomas Dorkenoo, the man whose act of bravery has won many hearts

REV FATHER’S REACTION

“When the day of the wedding was approaching, I had a call from the Father [the Catholic Priest] who asked me if I still wanted to go ahead with the marriage and I replied in the affirmative,” he said.

The shocked priest could only congratulate him on his bravery, Thomas has said.

The rest, they say, is history and the two have been happy ever after.

A SHOCKED TEAM OF JOURNALISTS

Tetteh Banafo who produces the Work and Happiness show, has over a decade’s experience on radio and has heard many stories – some inspiring and others soul-shattering but this story got a different reaction out of him.

He clapped midway through Thomas’ presentation but he wasn’t the only one who clapped; all others in the studio joined including myself.

My online colleague, Gershon Mortey, later remarked to me – “the man is brave oooo”; I looked at him absent-mindedly as I tried to wrap my mind around what would have informed that bravery.

These reactions later gave way to smiles as Captain Smart and his wife gave their reasons for being in the studio.

Captain Smart, Wife Akosua are joined by producers to celebrate Thomas

THE CALL THAT GOT CAPTAIN AND HIS WIFE’S ATTENTION

The Adom FM morning show has a segment for birthday dedications and as busy as the morning show is, it is normal for producers to rush through the calls but not this particular one.

A woman had called to thank her husband for his decision to marry her, an unusual call indeed.

The show paused for a while so the host Captain could delve more into the reason for the gratitude, after all the man should be the one thanking the woman for accepting to marry him.

It was the decision to go into the unusual that unearthed the beautiful story, I now describe as “the unthinkable story”.

Captain Smart reacts to his callers in three different – warmth, indifference or in a few instances, anger but no, this reaction was different – he was knocked off his feet with the incredible story.

Captain Smart and his wife Akosua presenting items to Thomas

He said nothing except to ask producers for the caller’s number and as Christmas approached, he and his wife Akosua decided to celebrate the story in another exceptional way.

They gave Thomas and his household and all-expenses-paid trip to Accra where the gave him assorted gifts including rice, drinks, tins of milo, shopping voucher, an undisclosed amount of money, among others.

Below are some other photos of the presentation:

By Joshua Tigo | adomonline.com | joshua.tigo@myjoyonline.com