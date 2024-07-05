The 2021 quarterfinalists of the National Science and Math Quiz(NSMQ), Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) Koforidua, have shown leadership by securing the first slot in the semi-finals of the GOIL PLC Eastern Regional Championship.

The ‘Beacons’ of the East defeated Presby Senior High Technical School, Suhum; Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School; and Aburi Girls Senior High School with 32 points to inch closer to the trophy.

GHANASS started strong with the “show working” mantra from the beginning of the competition, leading the first round with 18 points. Presby SHTS gave them a hot chase, coming second with 14 points. MEGHISS and ABUGISS came third and fourth with 9 points each.

Presby SHTS, however, took a slight lead in the next stage, ending the second round with 19 points, closely followed by GHANASS with 18 points. The two girls’ schools made the competition worthwhile by increasing their points to 13 and 14 respectively, coming back into the game.

The ‘love affair’ between GHANASS and Presby SHTS continued into the third round, with GHANASS reclaiming the top spot with 29 points, followed closely by Presby SHTS with 28 points.

The final round settled the battle between the two schools. MEGHISS and GHANASS were the only schools able to pick one riddle each in this round.

Ghana Senior High School emerged winners at the end of the contest with 32 points. Presby Senior High Technical School, Suhum came second with 28 points, followed by Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School with 23 points, and Aburi Girls Senior High School with 18 points.

Presby SHS, Suhum

In another contest, Presby Senior High School from Suhum won a closely contested competition against Oyoko Methodist Senior High School.

PRESEC, Suhum’s victory over Oyoko came with just a four-point margin. They finished the contest with 44 points, ahead of Oyoko Methodist SHS’s 40.

Mpraeso Senior High School and Kade Senior High Technical School came third and fourth with 32 and 16 points, respectively.

Four more slots are up for grabs in the next contests.

