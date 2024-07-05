The lads of Abuakwa State College are promising a huge comeback and a fight for glory in this year’s National Science and Math Quiz competition.

Abusco’s presence in the national competition has not been felt despite their consistent qualification. They continuously get booted out at the preliminary and eighth stages of the national championship.

In 2023, they lost the quarter finals slot at third place with 19 points, to Ashanti Region’s St Louis Senior High School on 54 points.; promising to come back and do better this year.

With a 71-point victory in the twelfth Eastern Regional qualifiers over four other schools, Abusco says they are back for good.

Abuakwa State College led the contest against Anum Presby Senior High School, St. Thomas Senior High Technical School, Akim Swedru Senior High School, and Pentecost Senior High School in the first round, with 31 points.

Abusco translated their lead into the second round, giving no breathing space to the other schools. They finished the second round with a whopping 52 points (38 points clear of second-placed Anum Presby who had 14 points) Pentecost SHS followed third with 13 points, Akim Swedru SHS fourth with 9 points, as St. Thomas SHTS led from the bottom with 8 points.

At the end of the entire contest, the lads from “the only state college in Kibi,” Abuakwa State College made a huge statement by winning with a record 71 points. This is the highest qualification points from the 2024 Eastern Regional Qualifiers so far, in the last 4 days.

Two of the missionary schools, Anum Presby and Pentecost SHS came 2nd and 3rd with 30 and 28 points respectively. Akim Swedru SHS and St. Thomas SHTS also came 4th and 5th with 15 and 12 points respectively.

In the mood of all celebration, Abusco said “All these years, we were in training like soldiers. We are graduating this year and we’ll come and fight for our rightful place in the nationals. This year, we’ll lift the regional trophy as well.”

Abuakwa State College has yet to win the GOIL PLC Eastern Regional Championship since its inception in 2020.

They lost in second place to defending champions, Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary last year.

The Regional Championship comes off on Friday and Saturday.

