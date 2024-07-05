Ghana’s Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has assured the United States of America and the international community of the Ghanaian government’s commitment to ensuring that the December election is peaceful and transparent.

He disclosed this pledge in light of the significant phase the world is currently in regarding democratic practices, with elections scheduled in over 64 countries globally this year.

Mr. Dame made these statements during the 248th Independence Anniversary celebration of the USA in Accra on Thursday.

He said both Ghana and the USA are preparing for their general elections later this year.

Expressing optimism, he stated that the electoral processes in both countries would be smooth, thereby reinforcing their reputations as global exemplars of democracy.

“As you may all be aware, we are at a momentous point in the practice of democracy around the world, as 2024 will witness national elections in more than sixty-four (64) countries globally, including Ghana and the United States of America.

“As we prepare for the upcoming elections, it is my hope and belief that the process will be smooth, devoid of polemics and tribulations, and once again consolidate the status of our two nations as models for democracy around the world.”

He further stated that the democratic process not only determines the future leadership of a country but also mirrors the aspirations and prosperity of its citizens.

“The world will be closely observing as voters in both countries exercise their democratic rights, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the political landscapes of the two nations. Recognising the importance of civic engagement in promoting social justice and strengthening democracy, the Government of Ghana assures the United States of America and the entire international community of its commitment to ensuring that Ghana’s upcoming elections will be peaceful, transparent, free and fair,” Mr Dame stated.

