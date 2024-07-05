The suspended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Assin Central Secretary, Sadique Broni Yeboah, has given the party three days to rescind the decision.

Mr Broni through his lawyers has threatened legal action against the party if they fail to.

We have the instructions of our client to demand from you the withdrawal of his suspension forthwith within 3 days and give him a fair hearing if you find it meet so to do.”

“Be informed that we have received strict and unqualified instructions from our client to take legal action against you in the event that you default in that regard,” the lawyers cautioned.

A letter addressed to the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey demanded the withdrawal and an opportunity for a fair hearing.

“This is a clear contravention of due process envisaged under Articles 48 and 49 of the party’s Constitution and same infringes on the principles of natural justice to wit: audi alteram partem (hear both sides). To this extent, your decision is a complete nullity and void ab initio,” the letter read in parts.

Mr Broni’s suspension follows an NDC Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting over the withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah.

Mr Mygyimah was accused of immorality and anti-party misconducts.

But the NDC National Secretariat noted that, the decision was taken without any communication to them.

Mr Broni and the Central Regional Chairman, Prof Kofi Asiedu were summoned on Tuesday and suspended and the action against Mr Mygyimah was quashed.

