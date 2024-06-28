The suspended Assin Central Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah has said he is yet to formally receive any letter.

Mr Mygyimah said the only letter he has seen so far is on social media and what was sent to him on WhatsApp by the Regional Secretary.

He disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

The candidate explained that, there is no bad blood between him and any of the executives, adding he is still not aware of his offence.

However, he has pledged to subject himself to due party processes and is convinced he will be vindicated at the end.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC has withdrawn Mr Migyimah as its parliamentary candidate barely six months before the December 7 election.

In a statement, the Secretariat cited immoral acts and anti-party activities.

But the candidate has denied any wrongdoing amidst claims by his lawyer that the suspension is an attempt by the Regional Chairman, Professor Kofi Asiedu and the Regional Secretary to settle personal vendetta.

The aggrieved party has issued a three-day ultimatum, demanding a reversal of the action to enable Mr Mygyimah continue with his campaign and win the seat for the NDC.

They have threatened to initiate a legal action if the ultimatum elapse and the decision is not rescinded.

In a related development, the NDC National Secretariat who has been taken aback by the action has summoned Prof Asiedu and the Secretary to appear before the Functional Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday, July 2.

The party leadership is seeking answers on how the letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership.

ALSO READ: