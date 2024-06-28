Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has organised a free medical screening for 10,000 residents in his constituency.

The annual initiative, which commenced on June 26 to June 29 includes screening for hypertension, diabetes, and others

It also includes free consultations, medicine, and referrals for further medical checks where necessary.

Speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, the lawmaker said accessible healthcare is important for all, noting that many people in rural areas often face challenges in accessing quality medical services.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right, and it is our duty to ensure that every constituent has access to the necessary medical services to lead healthy lives,” he stated.

Medical professionals from various fields have volunteered their services for this community-wide effort to improve health outcomes in the constituency.

The screenings are being conducted at multiple locations such as Benchema, Agyemadiem, Proso, Bonsu Nkwanta, and Boinzan among others in the constituency to maximize reach and accessibility to healthcare.

Not only the health screening, the MP is also set to provide free eye screening for the residents as well which is slated for July 2 to July 5 this year.

The eye screening would include the provision of eye lenses, medicines, and surgical services free for the constituents.

The beneficiaries of the health screenings expressed their gratitude for the initiative given the cost of healthcare and in the country.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has pledged to continue advocating for improved healthcare infrastructure and services in Juaboso and beyond as he has started constructing various facilities to provide accessibility to healthcare for the people.