Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Assin Central have staged a demonstration to protest the suspension of the party’s parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shiabu Migyimah.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced the withdrawal of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the party’s Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections on moral grounds.

Complaints were filed against Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, and the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee decided to withdraw his candidature with immediate effect after exhaustive investigations and deliberations.

The Regional Functional Executive Committee has written to the Assin Central Chairman of the NDC, informing him of the suspension of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah for six months.

This suspension is pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

Although the party did not point out the offence, sources indicate that Mr Migyimah has allegedly impregnated the Constituency Secretary’s wife.

Hours after the announcement, members of the party in the constituency have taken to the streets to resist the directive.

According to them, this was an attempt to prevent Mr Migyimah from contesting the elections.

Residents insist that they have conducted their own investigations into the matter and they can confirm that it was untrue.

A woman said the issues raised were not new. She recalled that in 2019, similar allegations were leveled against the parliamentary candidate.

Speaking in local parlance, she questioned why they did not prevent Mr Migyimah from picking up nomination forms to contest the office for alleged misconduct.

Another questioned why the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee would not consult the constituency before issuing such directive.

They have called on the flagbearer John Mahama to step into the matter as this has the potential to cause confusion among the rank and file.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary candidate has been fighting off claims of an immoral act and anti-party conduct.

Speaking in an Interview with Joy News’ Blessed Sogah, the embattled Parliamentary candidate said “l believe, and I know whatever allegation, anything they’ve said or whatever it is, after I go through the right party structures, I’ll be vindicated. God being so good, God willing, ‘Inshallah’, on December 7, I’m going to win the election.”

Also, Central Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Gabriella Tetteh, said the suspension of the parliamentary candidate comes on the back of intimate videos of Mr Migyimah and the Constituency Secretary’s wife.

She confirmed that Mr Migyimah’s relationship with the said woman began in 2013.

However, the parliamentary candidate had traveled abroad, leaving the Secretary’s wife, who was his then girlfriend, to marry the constituency Secretary.

Madam Tetteh said the relationship, however, rekindled when the parliamentary candidate returned to the country to contest the elections somewhere in 2019.

She stressed that although it was a personal issue, the party was concerned about the bad publicity the intimate video between Mr Migyimah and the constituency Secretary’s wife had created, and as such, the party had to take this step.

