The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nullified the withdrawal and suspension of Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin Central.

The decision, announced in a statement dated July 3, 2024, followed a meeting with a delegation from the Central Regional Executive, led by the Regional Chairman.

The release signed by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey emphasised that FEC determined the alleged withdrawal of the Assin Central PC to be unlawful after a thorough review of the facts.

“Additionally, it was established that the body that took this unlawful decision had no locus, power and/or authority to do so per the Constitution of the party. More importantly, the reasons underpinning the purported withdrawal of the Assin Central PC were found to be totally false and without any reasonable basis” he said.

The release noted that, the letter attempting to withdraw the Assin Central Parliamentary candidate is invalid and should be disregarded.

It added that, Comrade Nurein Shaibu Migyimah continues as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the FEC has imposed a one-month suspension on the Central Regional Chairman Richard Kofi Asiedu for engaging in conduct deemed anti-party under Article 48 of the NDC Constitution.

“His suspension is on account of his blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party and the express instructions of the leadership of the party. His situation was particularly aggravated due to the fact that he has committed similar infractions in the past and has been advised repeatedly against such behaviour.”

The Functional Executive Committee has additionally suspended the Assin Central Constituency Secretary of the party under Article 48 of the NDC Constitution and referred him to the National Disciplinary Committee.

According to the statement, these measures do not affect Comrade Nurein Shaibu Migyimah’s right to pursue legal recourse against those responsible for spreading falsehoods to damage his reputation.

The statement urged NDC members in Assin Central to unite in support of their Parliamentary Candidate, Comrade Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, alongside the central regional and local constituency executives, as they aim to secure victory for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

