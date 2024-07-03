The 2024 edition of Live Konnect saw an impressive turnout of ex-Ghana Black Stars footballers, including Sulley Muntari, Derrick Boateng, and Laryea Kingston.

The football stars joined music lovers at the Soho, Marina Mall to witness an electrifying performance by Ghanaian reggae and African dancehall superstar, Samini.

The event also attracted A-list musician Reggie Rockstone and DJ Kofi.

Hosted by Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), the high-profile show opened with performances from two of Ghana’s promising artists, Akiyana and Yaw Darling, setting the stage for the legendary Samini.

Samini, formerly known as Batman, delivered a stellar performance alongside the Groove House Band, captivating the audience with his dynamic presence and hit songs.

The multiple award-winning singer’s showmanship left everyone, including the former football stars and music fans, mesmerized.

The organizer of Live Konnect, renowned Ghanaian DJ Michael Ayenu Mensah, popularly known as DJ Mensah, expressed his delight at the success of the event.

“I’m thrilled to say that Live Konnect has far surpassed my original vision. It’s not just a concert or a party; it’s a unique platform for artists to connect with a select group of individuals who truly understand their journey, lifestyle, fashion, and everything that defines them” he said.

DJ Mensah highlighted the unique nature of Live Konnect, emphasizing how it allows fans to engage with artists on a deeper level and celebrate their artistry in a meaningful way.

“This past weekend with Samini proved just that, with his performance being nothing short of top-notch. I’m delighted that so many patrons agree and have embraced this unique experience.”

The event was a testament to the growing success of Live Konnect, providing an intimate and impactful setting for music lovers and artists to connect and celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

Check out some photos from the event below: