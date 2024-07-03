The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional Chairman following his involvement in the purported withdrawal of the party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, Mr. Nurein Shaibu Mijima.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on July 2, 2024, where the Chairman was given an opportunity to explain his actions.

FEC’s investigation revealed that the supposed “Regional Functional Executive Committee” had no authority to withdraw the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate from the national election.

The reasons cited for the withdrawal were deemed false and without merit. It was determined that the Chairman played a central role in the unlawful withdrawal, violating direct orders from the General Secretary and National Chairman of the party.

The Chairman’s actions were found to constitute clear anti-party behavior, bringing the party into disrepute by announcing the candidate’s withdrawal without any legal or reasonable justification.

In response, the FEC has suspended the Chairman for one month, effective immediately. He has been instructed to hand over all party property to the regional Vice Chairman, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah, and to refrain from acting as the Central Regional Chairman during the suspension period.

The FEC’s decision also considered the Chairman’s previous defiance of national leadership directives, emphasizing that the suspension’s lifting will depend on his behavior during the suspension period.