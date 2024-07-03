The former Public Relations and External Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has detailed the circumstances that led to her departure from the outfit.

Nana Yaa Jantuah revealed that she was forced out of PURC by certain elements within the Akufo-Addo administration.

In an interview on Channel One TV, she shared her experience of being unfairly targeted with baseless accusations, including claims of arrogance, which ultimately led to her departure from the PURC.

The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), disclosed, “Sack and resign, you see the situation where they want you out and so, they put you through certain things to make you feel uncomfortable. I was pushed and then I jumped.”

When asked who pushed her out of the ship of PURC she said, “It was at the time of NPP, so certainly was them, government elements, using the people in my office. I heard snippets of it that during the time, some said I was arrogant; I mean all manner of very flimsy things you couldn’t put a finger on it.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah added that despite facing frustration and unfair treatment, her colleagues and government officials never questioned her professional competence and capabilities, acknowledging her expertise and commitment to her role.

“But they were never able to say that I was ineffective,” she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah revealed that her association with the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was also a factor in her forced departure from the PURC, highlighting the irony that her appointment was not politically motivated, yet her political affiliation was used against her.

“That is why everybody asked the question that you were not a political appointee, but, for some reason, I was a target.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah vehemently denied allegations of engaging in partisan politics during her tenure at PURC, suggesting that she may have been targeted due to her family’s political legacy.

She poignantly shared how her father and uncle faced violent persecution, nearly losing their lives, for their association with the Nkrumahist tradition, implying that her departure may have been a form of political vendetta.

“No, I was CPP, and certainly, I have always been CPP. Maybe they were punishing me because of my father, because my father was with [Dr Kwame] Nkrumah, and he was anti [UP], he was part of the people who fought for the independence of this nation. And stood with Nkrumah.

“And he being an Ashanti, they never forgave him. It actually came from the royal home that’s Manhyia, and at a point, they were going to kill him and my uncle because they were with Nkrumahist tradition. Sometimes I just thought in my mind that maybe they were punishing me because of my dad.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah expressed how she diligently worked during her days at PURC.

“My anti-UP was not very clear because I was a public servant and I saw myself that I should work for Ghana and my nation.

“I saw myself that the Bible says that whatever work you’re given to do, you do it as if you’re serving God and that is how I did my work.”