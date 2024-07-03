Some students of the Cape Coast Technical Institute (CCTI) in the Central Region, allegedly assaulted another Senior High School (SHS) student in what appears to be a retaliatory attack.

The SHS student was reportedly manhandled by CCTI students, who forced him to roll inside a gutter.

This retaliation came after the SHS student, along with about eight other students, allegedly attacked a female CCTI student using scissors.

The SHS students also reportedly beat a fresher from CCTI, escalating tensions between the two groups.

In response to the initial attack, CCTI students held the SHS student captive and forced the fresher to retaliate with slaps and punches.

A viral video captured some onlookers stepping in to de-escalate the situation and free the victim.

School authorities and local law enforcement are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly to ensure that appropriate actions are taken against those involved and to prevent future occurrences of such violence.