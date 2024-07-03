Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Marta will feature in her sixth Olympics as she has been selected to represent her country at this summer’s Games in Paris.

The 38-year-old announced in April that she plans to retire from international football this year.

Brazil manager Arthur Elias said Marta is “the greatest athlete of all time” and “brings a lot to the table”.

“She’s playing well, she deserved to be on this list,” he added.

“I have the challenge of finding a way of playing to maximise her game. But she knows that you can only win with everyone.”

Marta plays for Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has also played in six World Cups, featuring in the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand where Brazil failed to make the knockout stage.

She won Olympic silver at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, losing to the United States on both occasions.

Marta is the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups, men’s and women’s, scoring 17 times in 23 appearances across six editions of the tournament.