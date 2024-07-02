The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu is expected to appear before the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) today, July 2, 2024.

The invitation is in connection with the suspension of the Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, Nurein Mygyimah last Friday.

The National Secretariat had said it was not informed about Mr Mygyimah’s suspension and withdrawal within about five months to the December 7 election.

“The above-mentioned action if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive Committee and is considered inappropriate and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution,” the statement said.

The Chairman together with the Regional Secretary are expected to appear by 2pm to explain how the letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership.

