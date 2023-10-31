Some Ghanaians in South Africa say they are living in fear following the kidnapping of a Deacon at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost.

Social media users have been left in shock after footage of the robbery attack captured on tape went viral.

The videos emerging from the incident show the preacher and some members threatened at gunpoint and some belongings stolen by the suspects led by a well-built man in dark clothing.

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has officially confirmed a recent robbery incident at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost.

The occurrence is said to have taken place on October 29, 2023, the High Commission also verified that a deacon of the church was abducted.

On the back of this, some Ghanaians in South Africa say they do not feel safe.

One of them is Ghanaian gospel musician, Richard Mireku, who says many of them in the Ghanaian community have been left in a state of constant fear.

“It puts fear and panic in us Ghanaians living here in South Africa. We have so many things that are happening here that we cannot tell it all. But I think this is what is in the limelight. Imagine a whole church being robbed. We are really not feeling comfortable at all,” he told JoyNews.

In a statement dated October 30, 2023, Ghana’s High Commission addressed the incident while conveying efforts by South African authorities to secure the release of the abducted victim.

