Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has assured that the Commission is working to ensure the release of the kidnapped Deacon of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg – South Africa.

This follows an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church was kidnapped during church service on Sunday, 29th October, 2023.

In a notice issued on Monday, October 30, the High Commission stated that “The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.

“Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the release added.

The High Commission on the back of the development, advised the Ghanaian community to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing in the country.

The release added that “the Mission will update the Community of any further development related to the case.”