Ghanaian musician, Capasta, known for his hit song ‘Telemo’ featuring Gasmilla, has added a new role to his repertoire.

Known privately as Imurana Abdul Karim, he has been appointed as the head coach of the Norwegian Second Division side, IK Junkeren.

This is an impressive feat for Capasta, who also holds a FIFA coaching license.

Under Capasta’s guidance, IK Junkeren has shown promising results, currently occupying the 4th place in the league standings. His experience and expertise as a coach are proving beneficial to the team, as they strive for success in the competitive Norwegian football landscape.

Interestingly, one of Capasta’s memorable rap lines in his song ‘Telemo’ reflects his current position as a coach. The line goes, “In this life some things dey mess so if you make confuse please play defence.”

This line highlights the importance of staying focused and organised, both on and off the field.

Photos shared on social media captured the moment he inked the contract while beaming with smiles.

Prior to joining the team, he’s won several titles with an u13 side years ago in Europe