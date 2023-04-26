A fashion designer from Ghana, Modabertha, has shared a stunning video showcasing the transformation of a plain kente fabric into a beautiful corseted ensemble.

Using glittering lace fabrics, the entrepreneur created a unique and bespoke kente gown for a gorgeous Ghanaian bride named Anita.

Anita, who married a wealthy and handsome Nigerian groom, looked absolutely stunning in the elegant costume designed by Modabertha.

For the customary marriage ceremony, the bride wore a shiny, floor-length lace gown that made her look like a Nigerian princess.

The groom, on the other hand, donned a white short-sleeved shirt and red trousers to reflect his customs and traditions.