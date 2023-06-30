The internet was abuzz with excitement as Trudy, a Ghanaian bride, and her longtime love, Jamel, celebrated their wedding in a truly lavish style.

The couple’s special day was filled with custom-made outfits and stunning fashion choices, leaving top influencers and business executives in awe at the event.

For the traditional wedding, Trudy made a bold fashion statement that left everyone enchanted. Her multicolored Kente gown featured lemon green ruffled sleeves, adding a touch of regal elegance to her perfect shape.

To complete her look, she styled her long braided hair with a yellow and red floral hair clip, giving her the appearance of a true princess.

With flawless makeup and gold jewelry pieces, she radiated beauty as she gracefully danced, capturing hearts in a viral video.

As the day progressed, Trudy donned another mesmerizing outfit—a spaghetti strap lace dress, elegantly matched with a colorful African print bustier.

What made her ensemble truly unique was an embroidered wax print corset, providing a fantastic finish and a lovely fitting overlay that accentuated her charm even further.

Jamel, the handsome groom, was no less stylish. He looked dapper in his green agbada attire, exuding confidence and sophistication as they were warmly welcomed to the reception grounds with a traditional dance.

Trudy’s bridesmaids were not to be outdone in their breathtaking pink corseted dresses, complemented by charming hairstyles.

They stood by her side, lending their unwavering support and friendship on this momentous occasion.

