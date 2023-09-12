The Black Stars held their final training at the Accra Sports stadium on Monday in preparation for the International friendly against the Lone Stars of Liberia on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

All 25 players in camp, trained under the tutelage of coach Chris Hughton who qualified Ghana to the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year.

Ghana will use the game to prepare for next month’s international friendly games against Mexico and the United States of America as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that kick off in November.

Liberia failed to qualify for yet another Africa Cup of Nations tournament after placing third in a Group that comprised two African powerhouses Morocco and South Africa.

Coach Chris Hughton is expected to hand opportunities to some players who didn’t feature in the game against Central African Republic on Thursday.

Ghana will be playing at the Accra Sports stadium for the first time since March 28, 2021, when the Black Stars defeated Sao-Tome and Principe 3-1 to book their 9th straight Africa Cup of Nations ticket in 15 years.